Police Investigating Domestic Disturbance, Fatal Shooting at Saginaw Residence

Police are investigating a fatal shooting at a Saginaw residence on Sunday.

According to the Saginaw Police Department, officers responded to a disturbance in the 300 block of Worthy Street at approximately 2:40 a.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they met with family members who stated that 31-year-old Terry McKensie had assaulted family members before pulling a gun and firing multiple rounds.

Another family member returned fire, striking McKensie once, police said.

McKensie retreated into the home where a 1-year-old and a 6-year-old were sleeping and did not respond to the officers at the scene, police said.

The Saginaw Police Department requested aid from the Fort Worth Police Department's SWAT team.

According to police, after officers were unable to make contact with McKensie, SWAT officers entered the home and found that McKensie had died.

Police said the children were unharmed and reunited with their mother.

The investigation into this incident is ongoing, police said.

