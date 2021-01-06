Police Investigate Shooting Death of 39-Year-Old Dallas Man on Tuesday Night

Police are investigating a fatal shooting in Dallas on Tuesday night.

According to the Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call at 5000 Corrigan Court at approximately 8:20 p.m.

Police said when officers arrived, they located the victim, 39-year-old Joseph Kemp, with an apparent gunshot wound.

Dallas Fire and Rescue transported Kemp to an area hospital where he was later pronounced dead, police said.

Police said anyone with information regarding this offense should contact Detective Morgan with the Dallas Police Department Homicide Unit at 214-671-3630 or jake.morgan@dallascityhall.com.

Crime Stoppers will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense and other felony offenses. Anonymous tips can be called into Crime Stoppers at 214-373-8477.