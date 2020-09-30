Fort Worth

Police Investigate Murder-Suicide in South Fort Worth

Authorities in Fort Worth say officers are responding to a reported murder-suicide on the city's south side, police say.

The incident was reported Wednesday morning in the 900 block of East Davis Avenue.

A Fort Worth police spokesman confirmed homicide investigators are at the scene investigating the case as a murder-suicide. No further details were immediately available.

NBC 5 has crews headed to the scene to gather more information.

Check back and refresh this page for the latest information. As details unfold, elements of this story may change.

