Armed Man Shot, Killed by Police at Grand Prairie Hotel

A man armed with a knife was shot to death by police at a hotel in Grand Prairie Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Grand Prairie police spokesman Mark Beseda said multiple people staying at the Budget Suites hotel on the 1000 block of Texas 360 called 911 just after 1 a.m. to report they were chased by a man with a knife.

One caller told police the man had assaulted another person, Beseda said.

Officers confronted the man and attempted to calm the situation by speaking with him, Beseda said. The man, still holding a knife, refused to cooperate and began to advance toward the officers, who then opened fire, Beseda said.

Grand Prairie police spokesman Mark Beseda speaks to reporters following the deadly officer-involved shooting of a man at an extended-stay hotel Wednesday morning.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Beseda did not identify the man but described him as a permanent resident of the extended stay hotel.

No other injuries were reported.

The names of the two officers who opened fire have not been released.

Officers are investigating the circumstances leading up to the shooting.

