Plane Crashes, Field Catches Fire Near Mesquite

Texas Sky Ranger is over a field in Mesquite where a single-engine plane has come down, starting a fire.

The plane, a Pilatus PC-12/77, apparently crash landed in a field near Lawson and Scyene roads not far from the Mesquite Metro Airport.

The condition of those on board has not been confirmed and it's not clear what caused the plane to come down in the field.

A gouge was visible in the field where the plane apparently first touched down before coming to a stop. Most of the fuselage appears to be intact, though something, possibly a wing, is on fire in the field behind the plane.

According to data on FlightRadar 24, the aircraft departed Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport to the north and flew toward The Colony before heading southeast toward Plano north of Garland. From there it went south, circled and came down south of U.S. Highway 80 east of Mesquite.

NBC 5 has reached out to the FAA for comment.