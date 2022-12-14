Pilot Point Mayor Runoff Race Comes Down to Every Vote

A small Denton county community is once again proving: Every vote really counts.

The November election in the race for mayor of Pilot Point ended in a tie--- leading to a runoff election this week.

As of now, the city's next leader may end up winning by only a handful of votes.

Elisa Beasley is cautiously celebrating a historic win in the race for mayor of Pilot Point beating out interim Mayor Chad Major by a razor-thin margin.

Something the former councilmember is used to.

"I am every vote matters. EVM is going to be my mantra for the rest of my life. I need to write a book because it's just incredible because I won my council seat by one vote and this race, it ended in an exact tie a month ago, and here we are again and three votes is the only thing that separated us. Incredible," Beasley said.

The horse community nestled in Denton County, known for its historic charm, is projected to grow in population reaching 70,000 in the years to come.

If the votes hold, the granddaughter of Mexican migrants will become the city's first Hispanic mayor.

"The Hispanic community here is very large but we kind of but we are kind of are integrated but not really ever come out and so it's been neat to see so many come out and say, 'Thank you for being our voice,'" Beasley said.

Beasley promises to improve transparency and work closely with developers to ensure downtown is fully developed.

The owners of The Sterling, featuring small event space and soon a bakery in the town square, welcome the change.

"I feel like we're the cutest and most historical small town in the area and we want it to be big and amazing and different and exciting so we're excited that she's going to be able to bring all this together," said co-owner of The Sterling, Lisa Stiles.

Beasley says she's ready to get work.

"Fort Worth has done an amazing job with Alliance, with surrounding cities where people just go to Grapevine, same thing, Dallas same thing --so let's do that here but let's give it our little country feel," Beasley said.

Denton County is still awaiting any possible mail-in ballots and a final canvas of votes.

If certified, Beasley will be sworn in on Tuesday, Dec. 20.

However, if there is another tie this race could end in a coin toss.

NBC 5 was unable to reach Major for comment.