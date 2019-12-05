Person Stabbed at Greyhound Bus Terminal in Dallas

Police say the victim was attempting to get on a bus without a ticket when he was stabbed by a homeless person

By Hannah Jones

GreyhoundStabbing

A person is in critical condition after a stabbing in Dallas on Thursday, police say.

According to the Dallas Police Department, the victim trying to get on a bus without a ticket at the Greyhound terminal at Lamar Street and Commerce Street.

Police say a homeless person witnessed the victim attempting to get on the bus and stabbed him.

The homeless person fled from the scene, but he was apprehended by police and taken into custody, police say.

Police say the victim was transported to Parkland Memorial Hospital in critical condition. 

