Perot Museum to host annular eclipse viewing party

North Texas will get a celestial show on Saturday. An annular eclipse of the sun will start at 10:25 a.m. and take about 3-hours to complete.

"I think there are things that are once-in-a-lifetime opportunities," Perot Museum CEO Linda Silver said.

The Perot Museum will host a view party, with science educators on hand to guide visitors, and STEM activities for children.

"This is something that is personal," Silver said. "A personal experience, as opposed to seeing something on YouTube or even interacting with an exhibit here at the museum, is so very different."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

"It is an emotional experience I can't quite explain, Director of Carnegie Observatories Dr. John Mulchaey said. "Once you've seen one, many people will spend their entire lives chasing them."

Carnegie Observatories teamed up with Perot for the annual eclipse viewing. Mulchaey will be on the Perot Plaza to view the eclipse with what is expected to be thousands of people.

"This is kind of a preview, of course, of what we're going to see in April," Mulchaey said.

In April 2024, a rare total eclipse with be visible from North Texas.

"That is exceptionally unique. That does not happen on other planets, so we're kind of lucky in fact to be at this special time and place where we get these total eclipses," Mulchaey said. "During totality when the moon covers the surface of the sun we get to see the extended atmosphere of the sun. It's the only time we can ever see it from Earth and it's beautiful and spectacular!"

Whether viewing an annular or total eclipse, always use proper eyewear. Sunglasses are not enough.

"The ultraviolet radiation from the sun is what can damage your eye. In fact, it can burn your eye and cause permanent damage," Mulchaey warned. "We really need people to be careful and make sure they use the right sort of equipment to look at the sun."

The Perot Museum will open at 8:30 a.m. Saturday for the eclipse viewing party, and will provide eyewear for visitors. Tickets are required in advance.