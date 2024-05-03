As Tarrant County neighbors review their appraisal notices, for the first time, they'll get to elect three people to the Tarrant Appraisal District's board of directors.

"People really are at war against their property taxes," said Vinny Minchillo, a Republican political consultant. "They feel like there's no control at that appraisal district. So, this is a very big deal for voters to have some control over what goes on in the appraisal district."

Under property tax reforms passed last year, the election is to be held in appraisal districts in counties with populations of 75,000 or more. The change expands the appraisal district’s board of directors, typically five appointed individuals, to add three publicly elected at-large positions. The tax assessor also becomes a voting member of the board of nine directors.

Eight candidates are vying for the three open seats in Tarrant County: Eric Morris, Sayeda Bilqees Syed, and Trae Fowler for Place 1; Callie Rigney and Eric B. Crile for Place 2; and Chuck Kelley, Matt Bryant, and Lee Henderson for Place 3.

According to filings with the Texas Ethics Commission, a new Political Action Committee (PAC) was formed a few weeks ago called Tarrant Taxpayer Advocates, backing Morris, Rigney, and Bryant.

Filings indicate that most of the PAC funding comes from those three candidates, themselves.

"They can pool their money, they get their message to a lot more people," Minchillo said.

He calls it an "advanced political technique."

"This is something you would maybe a few years ago see at a congressional level race or even a United States Senate race. And these kind of techniques and tools are moving further and further down the ballot. And so, it is remarkable to see this at this level," Minchillo explained.

Filings show the PAC has spent over $71,000 on the race.

He pointed out that some of PAC money also comes from a consulting company that Tarrant County Judge Tim O'Hare uses. He has also endorsed all three PAC candidates.

"So, you would have to think they're all like-minded," Minchillo said. "It's a rare opportunity to have a voice and who gets on the appraisal district. And certainly an opportunity for Tim O'Hare to have... three people on the board."

But that worries community activist Daniel J. Bennett, who points out that these seats are supposed to be non-partisan.

“TAD, it doesn’t matter who you are, if you want to stay in your home, that’s what’s important. It’s not political allegiances or alliances," Bennett said.

He's also concerned about some of the candidates' platforms.

The PAC candidates say they want appraisals to happen every three years, instead of annually, and they want to cap residential appraisals to 5%.

TAD's chief appraiser, Joe Don Bobbitt, said the board does have the authority to change the reappraisal cycle, but there are elements to consider when doing so.

"Due to the historic increases in market value most appraisal districts reappraise annually in order to stay within the market value range required by law for schools to receive their full share of state funding," Bobbitt wrote in an email to NBC 5.

"The appraisal district will comply with any reappraisal plan or policy adopted by the board of directors and will assist in determining any potential benefits of a 1, 2 or 3-year cycle for the taxpayers and entities we serve," he added.

Capping or limiting appraisal values at 5%, he said, is not currently allowed by law.

"The appraisal district doesn’t take a stance on these issues, and merely serves in an advisory role for the board, Bobbitt added.

“Making veiled promises with veiled solutions and they don’t understand the system and the construct from which they’re going to have to serve," Bennett said.

He encourages voters to do their homework on each candidate before heading to the polls.

The election is on Saturday, May 4. Early voting begins Monday and ends on April 30. Elected directors take office by July 1, 2024.