Parker County

Parker County Sheriff Seeks Help Locating Child Sex Assault Suspect

Parker County Sheriff's Office

The Parker County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help in locating a 35-year-old man suspected of child sexual assault.

After a young girl reported repeated sexual abuse, investigators obtained an arrest warrant for Timothy Richard Cisar, 35 for a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a young child.

According to investigators, the victim told a family member Cisar had sexually abused her on numerous occasions over the past two years.

The family member went to law enforcement immediately, authorities said, and after an investigation, the arrest warrant was obtained for Cisar.

But the 35-year-old man fled Texas after the report was made.

Now, authorities believe Cisar may have recently returned to Parker County.

The sheriff's office warned the public not to approach Cisar if he is located and to call law enforcement.

Anyone with information can contact Parker County Crime Stoppers at 817-599-5555 anonymously.

Crime Stoppers is offering up to a $1,000 reward for information leading to Cisar's arrest.

