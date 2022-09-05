Parker County City of Reno Debates Whether It Should Exist

The small Parker County city of Reno is debating whether it should exist or dissolve itself and turn over essential services to the county.

Reno, near Azle, doesn’t have a single traffic light. No gas stations, no stores, not even a post office.

The 13-square-mile country town of about 3,000 does have a City Hall and a police station.

And now, former Mayor Eric Hunter wants to do away with those.

"During my time as mayor, it became more and more evident that the city just couldn't sustain itself with just property taxes," Hunter said.

Under his plan, Reno would dissolve, the sheriff would respond to emergencies and the county would keep up the streets.

"And I think the county has better resources and more resources,” Hunter said.

But not everyone agrees. Many want Reno to stay Reno.

"Yes, keep it a small town,” said longtime resident Sharon Abner.

She thinks it's about development. Reno limits home construction to one house per acre. She fears big city developers want to build big new neighborhoods.

"I moved to the country for a reason,” Abner said.

Tim Thornburg agrees.

"Right now it's just a small town with big city problems,” he said. “All this growth and stuff around it. Everybody here likes their space, their peace."

Hunter, the former mayor, started a petition drive, and says the county elections administrator validated the 400 signatures they needed to put the question to voters: Should Reno dissolve?

But the current mayor and council say by their count, there aren't enough valid signatures, and they're refusing to put the issue on the ballot.

"They're doing everything they can to squash the citizens' voice."

Hunter said he plans to consult with an attorney and possibly take the town to court to force an election.

“The fight’s not over yet,” he said.