Paul Quinn College To Go Online Only in the Fall, Drops Tuition

Dallas' Paul Quinn College announced on Thursday it will only offer online classes in the fall in response to the COVID-19 pandemic and will be dropping tuition by roughly $2,300 to make up for the lack of in-person instruction.
In making their decision the college said they followed a model that prioritized the health and safety of their students while also considering feedback from health experts.
The college also said that there will be neither fall sports or a traditional homecoming celebration and that they will request exceptions to the National Association of Intercollegiate Athletics 10-term rule for athletic eligibility formal of its athletes who are enrolled full-time during the fall and spring semesters. It said that based on their initial conversation and that the same exceptions were granted in the spring.
A decision on winter and spring sports will be determined later, as will a decision on classes for the spring 2021 semester.
Because the fall semester will be completely online, the school will be providing Wi-Fi hotspots and laptops to every student who is enrolled full-time and has the need.
Tuition for the upcoming fall semester will drop from $8,321 to $5,996.
Among other changes are a new honors program, a new website and the creation of an eSports team with a formal announcement expected soon.
A decision on the spring 2021 semester is expected in November.