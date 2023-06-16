Opal Lee, ‘Grandmother of Juneteenth,' continues to march at 96

Fort Worth is set to host Opal Lee’s annual Walk for Freedom, and the “Grandmother of Juneteenth” said she’s not slowing down anytime soon.

“I’m not going to sit in a rocker and wait for the Lord to call me. He’s going to have to catch me,” Lee said Friday.

The annual walk led by Lee is 2.5 miles long, representing the 2.5 years it took for news of the Emancipation Proclamation to reach enslaved people in Texas. Lee, 96, spent decades advocating for Juneteenth to become a federal holiday.

In 2021, Lee’s yearslong mission was complete.

“My grandparents, my mother…if they had something that was important, something they believed in…nothing stopped them. Come hell or high water. So, maybe I got a little bit of that DNA,” she said Friday. “I’m asking young people, make yourselves a committee of one to change somebody’s mind.”

Over the years, the walk in Fort Worth has grown larger. Lee said it has grown larger both in size and overall meaning.

“I think I’ve been talking to lots of people, and I hope they’ve heard what I said. That we have to work together to get rid of the disparities in our country, and we do have disparities. The joblessness. Homelessness. The health plans of health care some people can get and others can’t. Climate change,” she said. “It’s about freedom. Freedom for everybody. We don’t want people to think that Juneteenth is a Texas thing or a Black thing. It’s freedom.”

On Friday, Lee was the guest of honor at an event rededicating Fort Worth’s Martin Luther King, Jr. Heritage Trail marker. She was joined by longtime supporters of her movement, including Tarrant County Precinct 1 Commissioner Roy Brooks.

“Freedom must be nurtured, guarded, and protected,” Brooks said, referring to the importance of Juneteenth.

Lee said she will continue to lead the walk in Fort Worth on June 19 every year for as long as she can.

“I want them to know the history – good, bad, and indifferent – and be sure it doesn’t happen again,” she said. “I want the people to realize that working together, different nationalities…different ethnic groups…that we can achieve so much. And quickly.”

The walk on Monday will start at the Evans Avenue Plaza. On-site registration begins at 9:30 a.m., while the walk is expected to begin around 10:45 a.m.