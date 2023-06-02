Celebrate Juneteenth at Opal's Walk for Freedom

Celebrate Juneteenth with Dr. Opal Lee, NBC 5, Telemundo 39, and Unity Unlimited, Inc. on Monday, June 19, at Opal’s Walk for Freedom. Register today for the 2.5 mile walk which starts and ends at Evans Avenue Plaza located at 1050 Evans Avenue in Fort Worth. The walk begins at 11 a.m. Immediately following the Walk through the new route in historic Terrell Heights neighborhood, Jubilee Theatre will host a Community After Party in Evans Plaza which begins at 12 noon.

If you cannot join us in-person on June 19th, watch the LIVE broadcast at 11am on NBC 5 and on all of our streaming platforms. Go to NBCDFW.com/everywhere for viewing details.

Dr. Lee, also known as the "Grandmother of Juneteenth," made history when Juneteenth National Independence Day was signed into law as a national holiday on June 17, 2021. As a retired school teacher and counsellor, the 96 year-young social activist started a movement to make Juneteenth an official federal holiday and was honored as a 2022 Nobel Peace Prize nominee. She is committed to her mission to educate others about Juneteenth and is an inspiration to all.

Register today for Opal's Walk for Freedom. Bring your friends and the entire family to this inspirational walk.

To walk in-person or to walk virtually, click HERE.

To register a vehicle for the Parade which follows the Walk, click HERE.

For details to watch the LIVE broadcast of the Walk at 11am, click HERE.

