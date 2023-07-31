One of Dallas' newest art galleries recognized in D Magazine's ‘Best Of'

Daisha Board opened her downtown art gallery location just 4-months ago. It's already getting noticed.

"This year we were just awarded Best Satellite Gallery for the location at the Joule Hotel," Board said. "To be front and center on Main Street where the KKK once marched is a huge accomplishment for me as a Black woman entrepreneur."

Board's original gallery location in West Dallas won D Magazine's Best Gallery last year. Now, Board is adding to her business by opening a third location in West Dallas' Tin District.

"It's exciting! I mean, this is the future of Dallas' art scene," Board said walking in the 7,000-square-foot space as workers installed lights. "It's a great opportunity. There are so many amazing artists that need to have a space to share their narratives."

With three galleries opening in just two years, it's safe to say Daisha Board is having a moment.

"It's an honor, for one, to be recognized by my own city; to be in this art community where it's not as common to see someone that looks like me owning these spaces," Board said. "But it's also, I think, very much inspirational for other entrepreneurs to say, go out and step out on faith."

Board, who is on board at UNT's College of Visual Arts and Design, says her original West Dallas location will be a space for UNT students to show and sell their work.

"You know, we're disrupting the narrative of who art is for," Board said. "Art is for everyone."

The new Daisha Board Gallery in the Tin District will open Aug. 19.