Fort Worth police

One killed, three ejected in a rollover crash during a police chase

By NBCDFW Staff

NBC Universal, Inc.

One person is dead Wednesday afternoon after a rollover crash during a police chase with the driver of a stolen pickup truck.

Fort Worth Police said a Flock camera got a hit on a stolen vehicle and an officer began pursuing the driver.

During the chase police said the driver lost control at the intersection of E. Altamesa Boulevard and Will Rogers Boulevard and hit a pole, causing the vehicle to roll over. As the vehicle rolled over it struck a car.

Police said three people were ejected from the stolen vehicle during the crash. One of the three ejected was confirmed deceased at the scene and the other two were hospitalized in unknown conditions.

The identity of the person killed will be released by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office once the family has been notified.

No other injuries were reported.

The investigation into the theft and chase is ongoing.

