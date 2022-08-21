One Dead, One Injured After Deep Ellum Shooting

A 26-year-old man is dead and one other is injured after an early Sunday morning shooting in Deep Ellum, Dallas police confirm to NBC 5.

Officers responded at 2:55 a.m. Sunday morning to a shooting in the 2600 block of Elm Street. Upon arrival, Dallas police found a man lying on the ground with a gunshot wound to the chest and another man who had around the corner who was shot in the leg.

Ricky Burns, 26, died at the scene and another victim, also 26, was treated at a nearby hospital. A Dallas police investigation determined Burns and an unknown Latin male, between 20-30 years old, were arguing. Both men attempted to pull weapons from their waistbands when the unknown suspect shot Burns and the other victim.

The unidentified suspect ran from the scene and is still at large. Police are asking that those who have information call Detective Andrea Isom with Dallas' Homicide Unit at 214-671-3701.