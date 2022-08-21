Man Fatally Shot Inside Vehicle in Dallas, Gunman at Large: Police

According to Dallas Police Department, officers responded to a shooting call in the 2300 block of Pacific Avenue Saturday morning around 3:20 a.m.

Once officers arrived, they spoke with a witness who stated that the victim had been shot and was still inside his vehicle.

It was determined that the victim was possibly shot by an unknown individual with a dark-colored SUV while in the area of Pacific Avenue and Harwood Avenue.

The witness told police the SUV fled from the scene, but the direction was unknown.

Dallas Fire and Rescue responded to the scene and transported the victim, 27-year-old Gustavo Lopez Estrada, to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

This shooting is under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective David Grubbs at 214-671-3675 or david.grubbs@dallascityhall.com and refer to case No. 151145-2022.

Crime Stopper will pay up to $5,000 for information that leads to the arrest and indictment for this felony offense. Call Crime Stoppers at (214) 373- TIPS.