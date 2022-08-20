3 Injured in Officer-Involved Shooting Outside Dallas Club: Police

Three people were shot leaving a club early Saturday morning, police say.

At about 2:00 a.m., off-duty officers were working in the 200 block of Llewelyn when a crowd argument began in a parking lot outside.

According to police, two vehicles fired into the crowd while driving off. One of the officers working off-duty fired in the direction of the moving vehicles. Two people inside one of the vehicles were shot.

A total of three people went to the hospital with gunshot wounds; one person is in surgery and the other two are in stable condition.

The Dallas County District Attorney's office and the Office of Community Police Oversight were notified and responded to the scene.

No suspects are in custody at this time.