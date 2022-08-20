Man Dies in Police Custody, Investigation Underway: Dallas Police

According to the Dallas Police Department, the Special Investigations Unit is conducting a death in custody investigation after a man dies while police were attempting to arrest him.

On Wednesday, at about 12:18 p.m., the Dallas Police Gang Unit responded to a home in the 200 block of Starr Street after an anonymous tip of a wanted suspect and stolen vehicles.

Two officers went to the front of the house and attempted to contact the people inside, police say. The officers knocked on the front door and the suspect, Paublo Ramos, 53, opened the door, then immediately shut and locked it after seeing the officers.

According to Dallas PD, additional officers were requested at the scene and set up a perimeter around the location. Upon the arrival of other gang unit elements, everyone inside the home was asked to leave. The six people in the home left, except Ramos.

Stay informed during the severe weather season with our local news and weather app. Download NBC 5 Dallas-Fort Worth for Apple or Android and pick your alerts.

Other suspects in the house, 28-Year-Old Johnny Hernandez and 32-year-old Angel Marquez, both had warrants and were arrested. Hernadez was taken to Dallas County, while Marquez was taken to Bexar County.

Officers found a stolen vehicle that was in the process of being stripped of parts in the backyard, along with other vehicles on the property that appeared to be stolen. The Dallas Police Auto Theft Unit was contacted, which obtained a search warrant for the location.

Police say SWAT responded and tried to make contact with the suspect over the next few hours, asking him to come out of a hiding spot in the attic and surrender, via loudspeaker.

SWAT also deployed gas into the house, hoping to have Ramos exit but got no response.

At about 6:50 p.m., SWAT inserted a camera in the attic and located Romas who was unable to exit on his own, then cut a hole into the roof to remove him safely.

A SWAT doctor, along with Dallas Fire Rescue started administering medical aid, and Ramas was taken to a local hospital by DFR where he died at 7:53 p.m. An autopsy is being conducted by the Dallas Medical Examiner.

This incident is being investigated as a death in custody by the Dallas Special Investigations Unit and the District Attorney's officer will conduct their own investigation.