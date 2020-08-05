One Dead, Another Shot in Grand Prairie Shooting: Police

Two people were shot and one person was pronounced dead in a parking lot in Grand Prairie Tuesday night, according to police.

At approximately 9:40 p.m., officers responded to a shooting in the 2900 block of East Arkansas Lane. According to the officers, an unknown vehicle was traveling east when somebody in the vehicle opened fire on an individual in a parking lot.

Of the two victims that were shot, one was pronounced dead at the scene. The other victim was transported to a local trauma center with non-life-threatening injuries, police said.

The investigation is currently ongoing, but detectives said they believed the person who died was targeted, and the shooting was an isolated incident.

No arrests have been made on the case, and the identity of the person who died will not be released until next of kin is notified.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 972-988-8477. Crime Stoppers is offering a reward of $2,500 for information leading to the arrest of the suspect.