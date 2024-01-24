Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer struck by driver

An Oklahoma trooper was struck by a driver on I-40 at Cimarron Road, on Thursday.

Trooper Jesse Gregory was talking to a driver on the passenger side of the car during a traffic stop when another car ran into them.

The dash camera footage shows Troper Gregory being thrown backwards and the car that struck the first vehicle flipping.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the video on Facebook with a reminder of the "consequences of distracted or impaired driving and the importance of the slow down, move over law."

All three people involved in the crash were treated for injuries and released.

Investigators continue to look into the cause of the crash, the post said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO