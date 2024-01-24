Oklahoma

Oklahoma Highway Patrol officer struck by driver

Dash camera footage shows the incident when both the trooper and driver were struck during a traffic stop

By Lucy Ladis

An Oklahoma trooper was struck by a driver on I-40 at Cimarron Road, on Thursday.

Trooper Jesse Gregory was talking to a driver on the passenger side of the car during a traffic stop when another car ran into them.

The dash camera footage shows Troper Gregory being thrown backwards and the car that struck the first vehicle flipping.

Oklahoma Highway Patrol released the video on Facebook with a reminder of the "consequences of distracted or impaired driving and the importance of the slow down, move over law."

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

All three people involved in the crash were treated for injuries and released.

Investigators continue to look into the cause of the crash, the post said.

WARNING: GRAPHIC VIDEO

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Irving 13 hours ago

Police search for man in murders of Irving mother, daughter

TCU 13 hours ago

TCU women's basketball wins with new players, after injuries forced team to forfeit games

This article tagged under:

OklahomaHighway Patrol
Local Wake Up to Something Good Health Connection Carter In The Classroom Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts Traffic Sports Connection Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a consumer complaint Video Entertainment Texas Today Submit Photos or Videos Community
Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Our Apps Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Cozi TV
Contact Us