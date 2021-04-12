Officials Investigating ‘Suspicious' Fire Inside Denton Walmart

A "suspicious" fire inside a Denton Walmart Monday afternoon caused millions of dollars in product damage, fire officials say a manager told them.

The fire happened just before 2 p.m. Monday at the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of S. Loop 288, according to the Denton Fire Department.

Download our NBC DFW mobile app for Apple or Android to get alerts for local breaking news and weather.

Images and video posted on social media showed a fire on one of the aisles in the store.

Tell me why the Denton Walmart had an actual aisle on fire ✋😐 pic.twitter.com/u52XvYMd50 — nova (@ughitsnova) April 12, 2021

Officials said a manager reported millions of dollars in product damage.

The cause of the fire was not released and the Denton Fire Marshal is investigating.