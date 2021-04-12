Denton

Officials Investigating ‘Suspicious' Fire Inside Denton Walmart

A manager reported millions of dollars in product damage Monday afternoon

A fire inside a Walmart in Denton, Texas on Monday, April 12, 2021.
Betty Alvarado

A "suspicious" fire inside a Denton Walmart Monday afternoon caused millions of dollars in product damage, fire officials say a manager told them.

The fire happened just before 2 p.m. Monday at the Walmart Supercenter in the 1500 block of S. Loop 288, according to the Denton Fire Department.

Images and video posted on social media showed a fire on one of the aisles in the store.

Officials said a manager reported millions of dollars in product damage.

The cause of the fire was not released and the Denton Fire Marshal is investigating.

