NTX Church Recovering From Tornado Thrives With Faith During Christmas Eve

Today, Northway Church opened its doors to the community, undeterred by the setback caused by October’s storms.

Members of Northway Church in Dallas held candles that provided warmth and light. Members hope to have the same effect on the community. The mission hasn’t changed, even after a storm.

Chris Holloway, a member of Northway, says nothing would stop their Christmas Eve service.

“Being hit by a tornado is something that none of us expected, but we knew that our faith was strong,” said Holloway.

The gaping hole in the main sanctuary is a reminder of the frailty of the building itself, but not that of the people who gather here.

“Just the setback of having your building gone doesn’t meant that your church is destroyed,” said Holloway. “We are still a people and we are still strong because of Christ.”

In fact, in the gym, which now serves as the temporary worship area, Christmas Eve was deemed a time of joy.

“What tonight becomes is a birthday party, is a celebration,” said one of the pastors.

This kind of devastation could not have been planned for. But the members of Northway say they stand firm on something that cannot be shaken.

“It’s definitely not the year we were expecting. It definitely doesn’t look like the Christmas Eve service that we’re used to,” said member Amanda Seeley.

Still, the members of Northway say they stand firm on something that cannot be shaken.

“Despite what’s going on in the world, despite what’s going on in our lives or our community, that the gospel can still be proclaimed to be true,” said Seeley.

We’re told it could take up to two years before the church is repaired.