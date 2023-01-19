NTSB Releases New Information About Fatal Pileup in Fort Worth During 2021 Winter Storm

The National Transportation Safety Board has released new information about the vehicle pileup on I-35 in North Fort Worth during the winter storm in February 2021.

Nearly two years ago, six people died and 36 others were hurt after more than 130 vehicles slammed into each other on the frozen freeway.

Each of those vehicles was southbound on I-35W at about 6 a.m. on Feb. 11, 2021, when, just past the NE 28th Street overpass, they lost control and crashed on the icy highway.

Many of those vehicles were trapped between the concrete barriers that wall off the southbound managed toll lane, so there was no practical way for them to avoid crashing into the vehicles in front of them.

Get DFW local news, weather forecasts and entertainment stories to your inbox. Sign up for NBC DFW newsletters.

Of the six people who were killed, two of them had exited their vehicles on that icy morning. Paramedics later transported 36 additional people to area hospitals with various injuries.

The NTSB released 1,400 pages of documents, including interviews with witnesses and first responders, details about the speeds of cars, and the treatment of the roads leading up to the pileup.

The report found the road had been pre-treated with de-icing material two days prior to the incident.

North Tarrant Express Mobility Partners, the organization that built and maintains that stretch of road, also submitted its own findings.

The report reveals that the average speed in one of the lanes on I-35 topped 100 miles an hour just before the pile-up began.

A final report from the NTSB is expected this spring.