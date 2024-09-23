According to the U.S. Department of Education, nearly three dozen Texas schools, including seven in North Texas, have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2024. The state has 31 campuses recognized for the annual honor out of 356 nationwide. See the full list below.

The DOE said the prestigious annual recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

“The National Blue Ribbon Schools Award is a testament to the exceptional achievements of students and educators at each of these schools,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools are raising the bar for our nation’s students, serving as models for effective teaching and intentional collaboration in their schools and communities. As we celebrate their achievements, let us look to these schools for inspiration as we champion education as the foundation of a brighter future for every child.”

The Department of Education said, "The 2024 National Blue Ribbon Schools reflect the full diversity of American education and serve students from all backgrounds. While awardees represent a wide array of schools, they share common traits. National Blue Ribbon Schools are led by leaders who articulate a clear vision of instructional excellence and uphold high standards. They showcase effective teaching methods and offer robust professional development for their staff. Data-driven instruction is a hallmark, and there is a concerted effort to ensure every student succeeds. Collaboration among families, communities, and educators is a key component of their success."

Get top local stories in DFW delivered to you every morning. Sign up for NBC DFW's News Headlines newsletter.

Schools considered for the annual award are nominated by the top education official in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education. Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year, and each must submit a comprehensive application detailing its school culture, programs, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership, family, and community involvement.

The Department recognizes all schools based on student performance data, including assessment results, student subgroup performance, and graduation rates.

Of the seven North Texas schools recognized as National Blue Ribbon Schools, four were in DFW, including one each in Dallas, Farmers Branch, Hurst, and Plano.

Two of the four in DFW were private schools: St. Philip's School & Community Center in Dallas and Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic School in Plano. The public schools honored were Grapevine-Colleyville Collegiate Academy at Tarrant County College Northeast in Hurst and Dave Blair Elementary School in Farmers Branch.

The three other North Texas schools were in Hillsboro, Palestine and Whitewright.

Schools named a National Blue Ribbon School may display a flag in their entryway or on a flagpole.

All Texas winners are listed below. To see a national list, click here.

TEXAS NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS

Archer City – Archer City Elementary School, Archer City ISD.

Booker – Bob L. Kirksey Elementary School, Booker ISD.

Brownsville – BRYSS Academy, Raul Yzaguirre Schools for Success.

Dallas – St. Philip's School & Community Center, St. Philip's School and Community Center.

De Leon – De Leon High School, De Leon Independent School District.

Farmers Branch – Dave Blair Elementary School, Carrollton-Farmers Branch ISD.

Flatonia – Flatonia Elementary School, Flatonia ISD.

Galveston – Ambassadors Preparatory Academy, Ambassadors Preparatory Academy.

Gruver – Gruver High School, Gruver ISD.

Hillsboro – Hillsboro Junior High School, Hillsboro ISD.

Houston – Alief Early College High School, Alief ISD.

Houston – Christ the Redeemer Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Houston – Saint John Paul II Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Hurst – Grapevine-Colleyville Collegiate Academy at Tarrant County College Northeast, GCISD.

Jayton – Jayton Schools, Jayton-Girard ISD.

Laredo – Abraham Kazen Elementary School, United ISD.

Laredo – Jesus A. Kawas Elementary School, Laredo ISD.

Longview – Hudson Elementary School, Longview ISD.

Lubbock – Rise Academy, Rise Academy.

Mertzon – Irion County High School, Irion County ISD.

Nazareth – Nazareth School, Nazareth ISD.

Palestine – Neches High School, Neches ISD.

Pearland – St. Helen Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Plano – Saint Mark the Evangelist Catholic School, Diocese of Dallas.

Quanah – Quanah High School, Quanah ISD.

Roma – Florence J. Scott Elementary School, Roma ISD.

San Antonio – Robert B. Green Elementary at Riverside Park, San Antonio ISD.

Tyler – Caldwell Arts Academy, Tyler ISD.

Vanderbilt – Industrial Junior High School, Industrial ISD.

Whitehouse – Gus Winston Cain Elementary School, Whitehouse ISD.

Whitewright – Whitewright Middle School, Whitewright ISD.

In 2023, nine North Texas schools made the list out of 29 statewide.

NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS MAP 2024