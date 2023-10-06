Three-time Blue Ribbon winner, Prince of Peace School shows their teaching style

Five schools in North Texas got the national honor this year that's given to the nation's best schools.

At Prince of Peace School in Plano, the blue ribbon award is no big deal. This is their third win.

Lucia Somers credits the big blue bow she wears in her hair.

"I wore it because it’s lucky and it matches all my clothing now," said Somers of her blue school uniform.

The teachers there cheer on her spirit but have another idea.

Prince of Peace not only has a STEM lab, but a full-time stem teacher, who brainstorms big ideas in the lab and works with individual class teachers to carry them out.

"Does anybody know what we make with corn syrup?" asked Dorothy Vakidas, of the class.

The day we visited they were learning about different solutions, what the different ingredients do, and what better way to do that than blowing bubbles.

Dish soap and sugar do one thing, dish soap and carbon dioxide well it’s super cool.

Teachers Megan Thompson says the co-teaching is a mixture that helps them design more effective lesson plans.

"It really helps the kids see both of us in here being hands-on, I’m the science teacher for fourth grade, we can bounce ideas off of each other and come up with so much more fun lab than me saying lets do it," said Thompson.