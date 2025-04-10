Fort Worth ISD considering closing another elementary school due to aging building

Parents of S.S. Dillow Elementary School in East Fort Worth said they are shocked that the campus could soon be shut down. However, the consideration is not part of the more than two dozen campuses set to close due to declining enrollment. The school district cited concerns over the number of repairs the 88-year-old building needs.

“The school staff is amazing. They really are,” Destiny Bradshaw said.

Bradshaw’s two daughters are enrolled at S.S. Dillow.

“My oldest is in second grade now, and she's been coming here since Pre-K. And my one that's in Pre-K started here last year because she entered the Pre-K 3 program. So, I was excited to hear last year about them starting that program so that I could enroll my youngest and give her a head start.”

Bradshaw said she learned about the possible school closure through a friend.

“I’m like, ‘No!’” Bradshaw said. “I'm just like, oh my gosh, I cannot believe it… I wonder why they haven’t given, like, a small alert.”

In a statement to NBC 5, FWISD Deputy Superintendent Kellie Spencer said in part, “This consideration comes after the discovery of shifts in the building that have caused cosmetic damage and raised concerns about a possible leak beneath the slab foundation."

The district said it hired a structural engineer to inspect the building. It was deemed safe for the students and staff; however, numerous repairs would be required.

“…locating and addressing the potential issue would require extensive and invasive work that could significantly impact daily operations,” the statement said.

S.S. Dillow Elementary was originally built in 1937, followed by additions of classrooms and an auditorium. The school has since become an integral part of the Eastside neighborhood.

Several parents who spoke to NBC 5 said they valued the communication with school administrators and teachers.

“We just love this school. We live right around the corner,” Bradshaw said. “I adore all the teachers that my kids have encountered with. We especially love the librarian, Miss Spencer. It's going to be sad to part ways.”

A final decision, however, has yet to be made.

“Meetings have been scheduled with staff and families to share information and discuss next steps,” the statement said.

It’ll be on April 22 during their regular meeting that the FWISD Board of Trustees will discuss the potential closure of S.S. Dillow Elementary School for the 2025-2026 school year.

“Fort Worth ISD is committed to engaging with the S.S. Dillow community throughout this process,” the statement said.

