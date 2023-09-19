9 North Texas schools named 2023 National Blue Ribbon winners

More than two dozen Texas schools have been named National Blue Ribbon Schools in 2023, including nine in North Texas, according to the U.S. Department of Education. The state has 29 campuses being recognized for the annual honor out of 353 nationwide.

The DOE said the yearly recognition is based on a school’s overall academic performance or progress in closing achievement gaps among student subgroups.

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona announced the recognized campuses on Tuesday.

“The honorees for our 2023 National Blue Ribbon Schools Award have set a national example for what it means to Raise the Bar in education,” said U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona. “The leaders, educators, and staff at our National Blue Ribbon Schools continually inspire me with their dedication to fostering academic excellence and building positive school cultures that support students of all backgrounds to thrive academically, socially, and emotionally. As the Biden-Harris Administration partners with states and schools to accelerate academic success and transform educational opportunity in this country, we take tremendous pride in the achievements of these schools and their commitment to empowering educators, serving students, and engaging families.”

The Department of Education said in a statement, "The National Blue Ribbon School award affirms and validates the hard work of students, educators, families, and communities in striving for – and attaining – exemplary achievement. National Blue Ribbon Schools represent the full diversity of American schools and serve students of every background."

FIVE DFW-AREA SCHOOLS NAMED NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON SCHOOLS

Five of the nine schools in North Texas are in DFW, including two in the Dallas Independent School District and one each in Plano, Rowlett and Royse City. The schools in Dallas, Royse City and Rowlett rated either Exemplary High-Performing or Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing.

The DOE said, "Exemplary High Performing Schools are among their state's highest-performing schools as measured by state assessments or nationally normed tests. Exemplary Achievement Gap-Closing Schools are among their state's highest-performing schools in closing achievement gaps between a school's student groups and all students."

In the Dallas ISD, Rosemont Upper School is a Title I dual language magnet school located near Bishop Arts. The middle school was nominated in the Exemplary High Performing Schools category. Trinity Heights Gifted and Talented Elementary School, is a Title 1 magnet and choice school with STEM and fine arts pathways. The school was nominated in the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools category.

Royse City ISD's Davis Elementary School was nominated in the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools category. The Title I elementary school says core beliefs are student leadership, personal growth and setting high expectations.

Herfuth Elementary School, in Rowlett, is a Title 1 public magnet and choice Montessori school in the Garland ISD. The school was nominated in the Exemplary Achievement Gap Closing Schools category.

In Plano, three-time Blue Ribbon Award recipient Prince of Peace Catholic School serves Catholic students 3K-8th with a faith-based education for the Catholic Diocese of Dallas. Prince of Peace was nominated by CAPE, the Council of American Private Education.

Nominated schools also complete an extensive narrative application describing their school culture and philosophy, curriculum, assessments, instructional practices, professional development, leadership structures, and parent and community involvement.

TEXAS NATIONAL BLUE RIBBON AWARD WINNERS

A full list of the 29 Texas Blue Ribbon-winning schools is below. North Texas schools are in bold. To see the national list, click here.

Austin - St. Theresa Catholic School, Diocese of Austin.

Brownsville - Ortiz Elementary School, Brownsville Independent School District.

Copperas Cove - House Creek Elementary School, Copperas Cove Independent School District.

Cross Plains - Cross Plains Elementary School, Cross Plains Independent School District.

Dallas - Rosemont Upper School, Dallas Independent School District.

Dallas - Trinity Heights Gifted and Talented School, Dallas Independent School District.

Dumas - Sunset Elementary School, Dumas Independent School District.

Falls City - Falls City Elementary School, Falls City Independent School District.

Frankston - Frankston Elementary School, Frankston Independent School District.

Gorman - Maxfield Elementary School, Gorman Independent School District.

Honey Grove - Honey Grove Elementary School, Honey Grove Independent School District.

Houston - Houston Gateway Academy Inc Elite College Prep, Houston Gateway Academy Inc.

Houston - Nitsch Elementary School, Klein Independent School District.

Laredo - Farias Elementary School, Laredo Independent School District.

Laredo - Hector J. Garcia Early College High School, Laredo Independent School District.

Lubbock - Talkington School For Young Women Leaders, Lubbock Independent School District.

Malakoff - Cross Roads Junior High School, Cross Roads Independent School District.

McLeod - McLeod Elementary School, McLeod Indpendent School District.

Milano - Milano Elementary School, Milano Independent School District.

Pittsburg - Pittsburg Intermediate School, Pittsburg Independent School District.

Plano - Prince Of Peace Catholic School, Catholic Diocese of Dallas.

Roma - Roel A & Celia R Saenz Elementary School, Roma Independent School District.

Rowlett - Herfurth Elementary School, Garland Independent School District.

Royse City - Davis Elementary School, Royse City Independent School District.

San Antonio - IDEA Carver Academy, IDEA Public Schools.

Sugar Land - Saint Laurence Catholic School, Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston.

Sundown - Sundown Elementary School, Sundown Independent School District.

Vanderbilt - Industrial Elementary East, Industrial Independent School District.

Vega - Vega Junior High School, Vega Independent School District.

Among the 353 public campuses recognized in 2023, 74% were elementary schools, 9% were middle schools and 14% were high schools. The remaining 3% were in K-12 schools. Of the public schools, 50% were Title 1, 13% were Choice, 9% were Magnet and 7% were Charter.

Among the 40 non-public schools recognized in 2023, 75% were elementary, none were middle schools, 23% were high schools and 2% were K-12 schools. Of the non-public schools, 90% were Catholic schools.

Up to 420 schools may be nominated each year. The Department invites nominations for the National Blue Ribbon Schools award from the top education officials in all states, the District of Columbia, U.S. territories, the Department of Defense Education Activity, and the Bureau of Indian Education.

In 2022, Texas had 31 campuses receive the annual honor including seven North Texas campuses.