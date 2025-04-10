More North Texas students lose visas as Trump Admin moves to track immigrants on social media

NBC 5 has learned 16 international students at the University of North Texas have had their visas revoked by the U.S. Department of Homeland Security since January.

It comes as NBC News reports that hundreds of foreign-born students across the country are having their visas stripped.

The Trump Administration says it’s now tracking the social media accounts of immigrants and international students for evidence of antisemitism that could be used against them in immigration proceedings.

“I know people have been getting their visas removed other places, I just didn’t know it was happening a lot more here,” said Zoe Zarranza, a freshman at UNT.

There was concern among some students at the University of North Texas for their international classmates.

In a meeting of the school’s Faculty Senate on Wednesday, leaders announced that 16 foreign-born students have had their visas revoked since January.

The organization’s vice-chair told NBC 5 the school’s provost had confirmed the number - but didn’t tell professors why the visas were stripped.

It came as 19 students at UT Dallas and 15 students across Texas A&M campuses have also had their visas revoked in recent days.

“I feel like universities should be empowering students to speak up, and it feels like they’re doing the opposite,” said Melanie Barron, a UNT freshman.

On Wednesday, the Trump Administration announced it had begun reviewing the social media accounts of foreign students and immigrants for antisemitic activity, including support for Hamas and the physical harassment of Jewish people.

“This will immediately affect aliens applying for lawful permanent resident status, foreign students and aliens affiliated with educational institutions linked to antisemitic activity,” said US Citizenship and Immigration Services in a statement. “There is no room in the United States for the rest of the world’s terrorist sympathizers, and we are under no obligation to admit them or let them stay here.”

“Sometimes it’s protected under the First Amendment,” said Haim Vasquez, an immigration attorney.

Following the announcement, NBC 5 went to legal experts to ask: Can the federal government use political speech as grounds to remove non-citizens from the country?

One attorney told us that US immigration law allowed visas to be denied if immigrants have been found to use violent rhetoric.

“Some of those protections might be gone away depending on the speech and the incitement that speech can cause,” said Vasquez.

Another attorney told us that any deportations carried out based on social media statements could face steep legal challenges, as the language of the First Amendment says the right to free speech extends to “the people” in the United States, not just citizens.

“The US Supreme Court in a case called Murthy vs. Missouri just last year ruled that it can be very close, when the federal government just even makes contact with a social media company, to chilling free speech,” said attorney Jeremy Rosenthal. “So it’s hard to think that this action won’t cross the line.”

Some Dallas-based faith organizations are supporting the Trump Administration’s new action.

In a statement to NBC 5, American Jewish Conservatives said:

“The Trump Admin’s efforts to track antisemitism in immigrant social media are a necessary and prudent step in protecting American values and ensuring national security in the unprecedented times we are living in. The Jewish community, which has faced a disturbing rise in antisemitic attacks globally and domestically deserves to have a federal government willing to use the technology and tools necessary to keep us safe. Screening for hateful content in public social media posts is not about suppressing free speech; it’s about understanding the threats that are living amongst us and making informed decisions about who we allow in our country and who needs to be deported out of it. Just as we screen for ties to terrorism or extremist groups, it is reasonable to consider clear expressions of antisemitism as part of a broader evaluation of an individual’s character, ideology, intent and compatibility with American values. Some folks may claim this infringes on rights, but immigration is not a right, it is a privilege. America has the sovereign authority to choose who enters its borders, and it is only responsible to ensure that those we admit are not openly hostile to our country’s principles or communities. Protecting Jewish Americans from imported hatred should not be controversial, but rather it should be common sense.”