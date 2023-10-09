Royce City students earn Blue Ribbon Honors for closing the gaps with bilingual learners

David Fuentes is helping his classmates sift through a story and learn the key parts

"What do you guys think you would be?", he asked members of his group.

They’re paired up by their strengths and weaknesses. Each group read a story and broke down together.

"So this story is about vampires done. In this sentence. He said, an interesting thing you can do to protect yourself is sprinkle mustard seeds on on the roof of your house, and they and they will not be able to come inside," said Santiago Zuniga, a student.

"I don't even believe in vampires," he added.

You don’t have to buy into the story, but teacher Vivian Acevedo demands her bilingual English arts students are fully present and engaged. She also asks them to stand not sit as there are high expectations here.

"I want to see them grow I want to see them learn and I know the struggles of learning two languages at the same time because that was me a long time ago," said Acevedo.

Hard work and dedication to the class is important. Everyone must sign a contract upon entering the classroom that we’ll respect, help and encourage one another.

That extends to home too.

Parents get regular phone calls, updates and are asked to commit to helping their child grow. It’s a team effort that the students say makes a big difference.

"I like it. Because when, when we don't understand, like, we have someone that they can help us. And that we can, like, work together," said Cynthia Rivas.

Blue ribbon honors went to schools across America with students mastering one language but Royce’s City’s Davis Elementary did while mastering two.

"I just feel honored. I guess it's a sign that hard work pays off," said Acevedo.