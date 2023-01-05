North Texas Puzzle Business Heading to National Store Shelves

Brother and sister business duo, William Jones and Ericka Chambers have to pinch themselves. The small family puzzle business they started during the pandemic is growing.

Next week Puzzles of Color 'Empowered' puzzle series will be on Target shelves; part of the national retailer's Black History Month campaign.

"I'm really excited to go to every one of those stores and see it on the shelf," Chambers said giggling.

Target was part of the siblings' 5-year business plan, so 3 years in, they are ahead of schedule.

"Right now it's like a temporary collection," Jones said stating his wishes. "It will be a full collection that's, like, always in stores. Permanent!"

The siblings grew up doing puzzles in the family.

"As we grew up we were, like, having a hard time finding diversity in puzzles," Chambers said. "We saw the hole in the market, people that feel the same way, so we went ahead and started it," Jones added.

22 puzzles later, Puzzles of Color has outgrown their Little Elm garage.

"Showing that people of all color also enjoy puzzles, and making sure that people feel included," Chambers said. "To help bring people into this world of puzzles and experience the culture that we bring as well."

The Puzzles of Color 'Empowered' series hits Target stores on Jan. 8.