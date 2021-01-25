Little Elm Siblings Start Business to Show More Representation for People of Color

Siblings Ericka Chambers and Williams Jones started a business to try to fill what they saw as a missing piece to a puzzle.

"So we had a really hard time finding puzzles that were of Black people, or that were of a good diversity," Chambers said. "I woke up in the middle of the night and was like, 'Hmmm, people of color, puzzles of color!' It went from there."

The duo started Puzzles of Color in Chambers' Little Elm garage on June 19, 2020 -- Juneteenth -- while Black Lives Matter demonstrations were happening in the streets, and many people were posting their assembled puzzles on social media.

"I guess it became fashionable during the pandemic," Jones said. "Because everybody's tired of watching the same shows on Netflix!"

The business duo seeks out artists of color whose work features people of color for their puzzles.

"It's all about seeing representation," Chambers said. "It's been great to be able to say, 'You are special, you are valued, and here you are. You can be seen just like anybody else.'"

Chambers and Jones said they started with Black artists and images, but have plans to branch out to reflect more diversity across the puzzle board.