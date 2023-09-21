North Texas Giving Day kicks off with record giving so far

North Texas Giving Day is officially on.

More than 3,300 nonprofits stand to benefit from Communities Foundation of Texas’ 15th North Texas Giving Day, one of the largest community-wide giving events in the country.

Thursday is the penultimate day and at 6 a.m., the event opened with more than $20 million raised during early giving, which began September 1. This exceeds last year's Early Giving number by nearly $2 million.

Here's how it works -- nonprofits are counting on this one day to help them get a huge jump start in meeting their goals to help communities in need across the region. Donors can browse different organizations by visiting www.northtexasgivingday.org anytime through midnight tonight, September 21st, 2023.

Spanning across the 20-county North Texas region, the annual event unites givers across the country in support of area nonprofits. Now in its 15th year and featuring more than 3,300 participating organizations and 27+ cause areas, everyone can connect with the missions that matter most to them.

While larger organizations are hoping to reach donation goals today, CFT helped NBC 5 compile a list of several nonprofits representing some often underfunded cause areas to consider giving to for North Texas Giving Day:

Dallas Doing Good, a nonprofit website on uplifting good stories, highlighted several of these organizations on their website.

Meantime, there are a number of events happening on Thursday to celebrate North Texas Giving Day.

From 10 to noon, ChildCareGroup is hosting a free Family Resource Fair at Grauwyler Park in Dallas. There will be a DJ, games, activities, a book fair, a salsa and sweets cook-off, and volunteer opportunities.

From 10-11:30am, The Human Impact invites everyone to join them for popsicles and community bonding. Featuring Factory Pops popsicle truck, the first 50 attendees will get a branded pair of Human Impact sunglasses. The Human Impact exists to befriend the homeless, bridge relational gaps, and build long-term community among the “chronically homeless.”

From 10 to 2pm, the 3rd annual Credit Union of Texas Honors Our Community Heroes Giving Day free event in Allen. Enjoy free coffee from Cozy Coffee and meet local nonprofits. Donations made enter nonprofits in a raffle to win prizes.

From 4:30-9:30pm, UGM is creating a stronger community by transforming lives to end homelessness one person at a time. This Community Fest event will feature outdoor movies with popcorn and snow cones, music from choirs and bands, and food trucks. Come meet great people who are on their way to achieving success by overcoming obstacles.

From 6:30-9:30pm, the free Arlington Gives! NTXGD concert presented by Arlington Tomorrow foundation at Levitt Pavilion features Jessee Lee as headliner. There will be food trucks and nonprofit prizes.

From 6-10pm, Thursdays on Tap at the Perot Museum will be celebrating and promoting North Texas Giving Day with free swag bags while supplies last. Experience the Perot Museum after hours featuring live music, food trucks, drinks, and outdoor games. Plus, get full access to the Museum and all our exhibit halls. This program is for ages 21+