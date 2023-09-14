Youth addiction recovery programs battle rising costs, stagnant funding amid opioid crisis

This has been a year of some big wins in Texas fighting the fentanyl crisis.

Several new Texas laws that went into effect this month are cracking down on dealers, requiring education in schools, and classifying what used to be fentanyl overdoses as poisonings instead. Narcan is also now available over the counter after federal approval.

But the organizations often on the front lines of addiction are still struggling.

Addiction recovery centers have been facing an uphill battle this year with rising costs, stagnant state funding, and a raging opioid crisis.

We're getting a tragic understanding of the impact this all is having on the youth.

"It really took a lot for me to get here,” said 18-year old Kevin Galindo, who shared his story with NBC 5.

At 16, he started to notice pain throughout his body.

"I thought, 'Hey, I need to neutralize this pain,'” he recalls.

So he turned to pain pills to cope with the pain, specifically fentanyl. It eventually turned into a full blown addiction.

"It was really bad. I was ready to throw it all away for a blue pill,” Galindo said.

But the pain that started it all, turned out to be something else. It was cancer – specially lymphoma.

By 17, Galindo was fighting an addiction while fighting for his life.

Family photo Kevin Galindo with his mother

"The mixture of the drugs and the pain I was going through was not a good space in my head,” he said. “Not once did I ever pray in the hospital but my family did. And I truly believe now that everything happens for a reason."

Galindo overcame his cancer but the next step was recovery. His family had little money to spare after expensive cancer treatments so they turned to Phoenix House Dallas, one of the last residential rehab programs for unfunded youth in state.

"The cost of treatment out of pocket can be anywhere from $40,000 to $200,000 per sort of care, depending on what the youth needs,” said Drew Dutton, president and CEO of Phoenix House Texas. "We want to make sure that finances are never a barrier to care. It's one of the largest barriers outside of stigma and other things that may be a reason people don't seek treatment."

But as the overdose crisis among youth rages on, Phoenix house is in a battle of their own.

"Our adolescent population, we saw from 2019 to 2021 adolescent overdose deaths, more than doubled,” said Dutton. “And the cost of care over the last 10 years has grown tremendously."

Many nonprofits are still operating with the same state funding reimbursements rates as they were over 10 years ago, despite inflation, the post-pandemic economy, and staffing shortages.

Phoenix House is forced to has to fill literally thousands of dollars in gaps of care – per patient – through donations, corporate sponsorships and grant rewards they must apply for.

However, the costs were so much that it forced Phoenix House to close their Austin residential program at the end of August. Thankfully, the organization is able to continue out-patient services but the Dallas residency program – where many youth like Galindo now stay – has to take the brunt of unfunded youth seeking wrap-around services while fighting addiction.

"We're talking about a really serious threat to Texas youth that's not being addressed,” said Dutton. "It's been very disheartening and frustrating to see this exponential increase in need for youth support, especially those that don't have access. And then to see that providers are on the decline overall."

Galindo's healing journey is far from over but he’s come a long way this year. He's been in cancer remission for 8 months and addiction recovery for 4 months.

“I feel amazing,” he said.

Like a phoenix rising from the ashes, Galindo said he is aiming for a better life and hopes the resources he and so many other youth depend on don't disappear.

"I can say with a confident place in my mind, that treatment does work,” Galindo said. "You can live without drugs. It's not a necessity at all."

During this year’s legislative session, lawmakers did agree on something regarding this issue – the state’s health department needs to figure out an update to the reimbursement rates, which is the amount of money distributed to nonprofits like these recovery programs.

The Health and Human Services Commission is hosting a public forum this Friday in Austin to finally get the ball rolling on the matter. Phoenix House leaders plan to be there.