Dallas Man Arrested in Plano With 6,000 Fentanyl Pills

A Dallas man faces drug charges after a search of his car in Plano uncovered thousands of fentanyl pills, the Collin County Sheriff's Office says.

In a news release, Collin County sheriff's deputies say Eduardo Reyes, 23, was pulled over during a traffic stop Friday at U.S. 75 and Republic Drive in Plano. Reyes consented to a search of his vehicle, which led deputies to find approximately 6,000 fentanyl pills and a gun, the statement said.

Reyes was taken into custody and charged with the manufacture/delivery of a penalty group 1 narcotic of more than 400 grams and a charge of unlawful carrying of a weapon. He was held in jail on a $402,500 bond, jail records showed. It wasn't immediately known if he was represented by an attorney.

"This seizure illustrates our continuing commitment to use every resource and tactic available to help stem the flow of this deadly poison from entering our communities," Collin County Sheriff Jim Skinner said in a statement.

