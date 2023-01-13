North Texas Girl Scout Cookie Season Means Sweet Perks for Community

Girl Scout cookie season starts Jan. 13 across the country.

What started as a grassroots project in 1917 has grown into a sweet deal for not just the girls who sell the cookies, but the communities those girls serve.

“We give back to the community,” said Becky Burton, CEO of Girl Scouts of Texas Oklahoma Plains. “The girls make the decisions on what they want to support in the community and that includes service projects. I know we have troops that love to go to help at animal shelters. They even give their troop money to support them. They get to make those decisions. They see a need in their community, and they look to see how they can help through money and service. It’s not just a cookie. You are helping a young girl realize her dreams and give back to the community.”

Even if you’re not a cookie fan or just can’t have them, your donation can help a community hero get theirs.

“We have a Cookies for Heroes campaign. You know people will say, 'I’m on a diet,' or, 'I don’t need the cookies.' Where you can still buy a pack of cookies and that troop will take it and give to our community heroes. To teachers, first responders, hospital employees, to thank them for all they do for our community,” Burton said.

The favorites of old are available again this year, including a gluten-free option and the online-only Raspberry Rally.

“The GS cookie program is the largest female-owned business in the country because each little girl has their own business. They set their goals. They set their budget. They develop their marketing plan. It builds self-confidence. It’s amazing what those girls get from this experience, and we just want to thank the communities that continue to support them each year.”

Each year, cookie season also brings the great debate: Which cookie is the most popular?

“The Thin Mint. By far it’s the Thin Mint. It is the second-best-selling cookie in the country behind the Oreo and Oreos are sold all year round. You can only get Girl Scout cookies three months out of the year,” Burton said.

Cookies can be purchased online and delivered.