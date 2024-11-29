As colder weather hits the DFW Metroplex, some shelters are sharing their resources with those experiencing homelessness during the holiday season.

The City of Arlington activated its Homeless Emergency Cold Weather Shelter on Thursday, which will remain active through the weekend pending weather conditions.

ARLINGTON SHELTERS

Intake for the Arlington Life Shelter on 325 W Division St. is from 2-5 p.m., or until at capacity. The entrance is on the east side of the building. For more information, contact 817-548-9885 ext.3312.

Intake for The Salvation Army on 712 W Abram St. is from 7-10 p.m. For more information, contact 817-860-1836.

FORT WORTH SHELTERS

Fort Worth officials say regular emergency shelters are prepared for higher admissions when cold weather strikes with additional locations and overflow beds.

For individuals:

The True Worth Place on 1513 E Presidio St. serves as the city's primary daytime resource. It is open from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., seven days a week.

The Presbyterian Night Shelter on 2400 Cypress St. is open 24 hours a day, seven days a week.

The Union Gospel Mission of Tarrant County on 1321 E. Lancaster Ave. is open Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. As of Thursday at 7 p.m., Union Gospel administration confirmed they are at max capacity.



For families:

The Salvation Army Mabee Center on 1855 E. Lancaster Ave is open from 6:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m., seven days a week. Families eligible for admission at this location must include at least one parent and one child.

Fort Worth representatives say if the Presbyterian Night Shelter or the Union Gospel Mission is full, individuals will be relocated to available overflow beds at nearby available emergency shelter locations.