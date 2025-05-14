North Texas couple loses three horses to aggressive bee attack

A North Texas couple is mourning the loss of their three horses after a deadly bee attack on their property in Comanche County.

Baillie Hillman and James Ramirez say the morning of Friday, May 9, began like any other at their rural home southwest of the Dallas-Fort Worth area.

“We decided to make a makeshift pen out in front of our house just so our horses could have some green grass that day,” Ramirez said.

Around 8 a.m., Ramirez let the horses, Clovis, Ace and Pepper, out to graze. Just three hours later, Hillman noticed something wasn’t right.

“At first I thought they were flies,” Hillman said. But she quickly realized it was a swarm of bees.

“Pulling in it was like a black cloud over the horses. I didn't know what to do, I just knew I needed to get them out of there.”

Hillman suffered multiple stings trying to move the horses and called 911. Emergency crews rushed to the scene. Ramirez, determined to help, covered his skin and entered the swarm.

“A horse pawed and hit him on top of the head. He ran to the ambulance with blood running down his face, asking if he was good enough to go back out,” Hillman said.

The Comanche Volunteer Fire Department arrived with beekeeping suits, borrowed from the Gustine Fire Department, and added dish soap to a water tank to help repel and suffocate the bees.

“Shane put on one of the bee suits, and James, one of the horse owners, put on another bee suit, which I thought was a good idea since he knew the horses and we didn't,” said Comanche VFD administrative officer Shane Stalnaker.

Ramirez worked to calm and halt the horses while firefighters sprayed them down.

“Maybe not to this extreme, but we deal with bee calls at least probably once a year, especially during the summertime,” Stalnaker said.

After two hours, the horses were finally moved away from the swarm, but the damage had been done. Clovis and Ace died shortly after. Pepper was taken to an equine vet and survived for one more day before succumbing.

“She had a trach in her throat because her face swelled up so much she couldn't breathe, and she ended up having a seizure and dying too, so we lost all three horses,” Hillman said.

“The horses were our best friends pretty much, so it was just tough losing them. We wouldn't wish it upon anyone.” Baillie Hillman

Since the attack, the couple has removed the tree that housed the hive and sprayed the land. They say they checked the area the day before and saw no signs of bees.

“It was much warmer on the day of the attack,” Hillman said. “And that made the bees more active and aggressive.”

According to Comanche VFD, the hive was found in a tree near the newly built pen. Officials believe the swarm was likely made up of Africanized bees, known for their aggressive behavior.

The fire department warns that spring rains and warming temperatures are making bees more active, and potentially more dangerous. They urge residents to stay alert, especially around trees, old buildings, and brush piles.

“If a hive is found, avoid it,” Comanche VFD said. “Most are discovered after they’ve already been disturbed.”