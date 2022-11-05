North Texas Food Bank Hosting Holiday Food Distributions in November

The North Texas Food Bank will host more than 50-holiday food distribution centers across the area, the organization announced in a press release.

Together, with redistribution partner, Crossroads Community Services and Sharing Life, the distribution centers will be open during the month of November to provide food for residents in the area facing hunger. This includes 700,000 people total including more than 250,000 children.

"The holiday season can be especially difficult for those who are already struggling to make ends meet each month and with inflated food, gas and housing costs, our neighbors in every zip code are facing increasingly difficult choices every day," said Trisha Cunningham, President and CEO of the North Texas Food Bank. "During the holiday season, food doesn't just provide nourishment, it is a way for people to connect, celebrate and spend time with loved ones. So, when it is missing, it leaves a hole bigger than hunger itself. The North Texas Food Bank and our feeding partners don't just want to help provide necessities during the holiday season - together we're helping people connect with the ones they love."

The distributions will occur at various food pantries and organizations across the NTFB service area. This month, the organization will provide seasonal food like turkeys and everyday items as well. The food is distributed on a first-come, first-served basis.

To find a pantry that provides food and other services, visit their link here.