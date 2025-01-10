North Texas family celebrating 50 years at the Cotton Bowl

When the 89th Cotton Bowl Classic kicks off on Friday night, a Glen Rose family plans to be in the stands. The game has become a tradition for their family.

Gary and Carol Moody have been attending the game or festivities surrounding the game since the 1970s.

"That was the first college game I'd ever been to and my sister and dad went. It was Texas and Penn State and of course, we are big Texas fans," Gary said.

Carol has her own early memories of the game.

"In 1976, I marched in the Cotton Bowl parade with the South Grand Praririe drill team. We weren't able to attend the game. But it was just all so exciting," Carol said.

Their daughter Ashley was born in 1983 and she attended her first Cotton Bowl at just 10. Then a year later, Gary and his brother Rickey got tickets to the Texas/Georgia game where Texas couldn't pull out the victory. And 1985 to 1987 they purchased tickets hoping that Texas would be in the game, but they weren't. So they sold the tickets what many would call the old-fashioned way: they placed an ad in the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

"It's really the pageantry of the Cotton Bowl that is so amazing. We have taken nephews and nieces, friends, and family to the ones we have gone to. And of course, we go even if Texas isn't in it. But it always makes it better when our team is playing," Gary said.

The Moody family said it's not just about what's happening on the field, but the organization of it all that keeps them coming back year after year.

"Rick Baker, President, and Amy Scott, Chief of Staff, are great people and go above and beyond to make the Cotton Bowl Classic the best. The Classic truly is 'like no other' [as they say.] We appreciate them and the whole staff so much. What a remarkable journey it has been and we are blessed beyond measure to have had these memory-making moments for our family," Gary said.

For obvious reasons, this year's Cotton Bowl game was one they couldn't miss… even if there was snow all around the stadium.

"Ohio State travels. So we have to make sure we are there. It's going to be an incredible game," Carol said.

Gary agreed.

"We have been watching the forecast and we are hoping it's OK. But we are going to do what we have to. If we have to stay the night or leave early. Whatever we have to do to get there, we will," Gary said.

The Somervell County family has been counting down the years to when the Longhorns would be back in their favorite bowl game.

"We can't believe it. It's been a long time coming for Texas. They haven't played in the Cotton Bowl since 2003," Carol said.

The family has 10 seats in Friday's game that will be filled with their children, their grandchildren, and friends.