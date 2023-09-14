North Texas commercial spaceflight tests rocket engine

As space exploration grows in the private sector, a North Texas company continues to expand its abilities as a player in the field of space travel.

On Wednesday at the Caddo Mills Municipal Airport, Exos Aerospace, a Greenville-based company, tested an engine for a rocket as they prepare for a launch in 2024.

"Exos Aerospace is one of three companies in the United States that is currently licensed by the FAA to fly reusable rockets," said John Quinn, co-founder and CEO of Exos Aerospace.

The company, formerly known as Armadillo Aerospace, focuses on reusable rockets.

"For 50 to 100 years, our space race has been throwing rockets away in space, making some space junk up there, and we believe there's a better way to do it," said Quinn, a Navy veteran and electrical engineer. "Of course, SpaceX and Blue Origin are moving there, but we're the little guys, we do with millions what they do with billions."

Exos Aerospace built its first rocket called Exos' SARGE-1, Suborbital Active Rocket with Guidance, and launched it in 2018 at Spaceport America in New Mexico. They had four successful test missions.

"Texas is one of the most business-friendly environments in the country and we're glad to be here because North Texas needs something besides SpaceX and Blue Origin. Little companies out here too," said Quinn.

The pandemic, like in many industries, created some obstacles as much of the country shut down, but Exos Aerospace is gearing up for more space flights.

The fuel used for Wednesday's test is 99.9% ethanol according to Quinn and unlike other rocket launches, there is not a big white plume of smoke. The test produced a fire that lasted for 20 seconds.

"One of the things that you'll see that you don't see on NASA rockets or solid rockets, you won't have this big white plume and you won't see all this smoke and stuff. What you'll see is ignition you'll see some dirt blow off the ground, probably, and then you'll see the rocket engine fire for about 20 seconds," explained Quinn.

"This is a reduced throttle run. It'll be 60% throttle on the first test and 70% On the second test, so not what it would do to go to space, but a pretty powerful rocket test," said Quinn.

Not only did they test the engine, but the Hypersonic Rocket also served as an experiment for aerospace engineering students from Purdue University.

“It's a lunar lander (a space vehicle designed to land on the moon) thermal experiment and it tests the temperatures that the rocket heats up, which simulates the leg of a lunar lander," explained Fiona Elliott, a senior at Purdue studying aerospace engineering.

She was one of five other seniors to travel to Texas to take part in the test.

They used heat shields covered in paint and changed colors based on the temperature of the exhaust of the engine.

“It's really important to have the least amount of weight possible when you're launching a rocket because weight equals money. So currently what people have been using for lunar lander legs, is just the strongest and most heat-protected material that's available. We're trying to see the least expensive material you could get, without risking damage to the vehicle itself, "explained Elliott.

"It’s a great experience for them, hands-on team based engineering education on a real-world problem, so that’s awesome," said their professor, Steven Collicott, Ph.D.

Spectators also gathered on the runway of the municipal airport to catch a glimpse of the test.

"It's not too often that there's an actual rocket engine test here in North Texas," said Ken Ruffin, president of the National Space Society of North Texas.

"For those of us who are passionate about humanity's future in space, any sort of progress that can be made with rocket engine development, rocket engine improvements, is always a good thing," said Ruffin. "I've always been fascinated by space and I wanted work for Nasa some day and go into space

“This is a really rare opportunity, and I’m glad I was able to come here," said Daniel Rousselin, 11, who watched the test with his brother and parents.

"I've always been fascinated by space and I really wanted to work for Nasa some day and go into space," said Rousselin who wants to be an electrical engineer or astrophysicist.

He said what he saw on Wednesday further inspired him even more to enter the space field.

"Now I know what it looks like in real life, it's fun and amazing," said Rousselin.

As for Quinn, while part of his drive behind Exos Aerospace is to help reduce waste in space, it's also to help foster scientific research.

"We've worked with Mayo Clinic. My dad is in assisted living right now because he had a stroke. There's no cure for it, but in space, we can activate stem cells that could cure people from strokes," described Quinn.

“I want to put the research up and manufacturing in space that can allow those hundreds of thousands of people to be treated. So we use space to change life on Earth," said Quinn.

Exos Aerospace is a NASA REDDI flight service provider, which means universities can use the company's rocket to send payloads, like research or equipment, and NASA will fund it.