North Texas airports bracing for busiest winter holiday season ever

As millions of travelers take to the skies for the Christmas and New Year holidays, airports are bracing for more recording-breaking numbers of travelers.

The Transportation Security Administration projects it will screen 40 million people nationwide from now until January 2, a figure expected to surpass last year’s record-setting number of fliers.

At DFW International Airport, the numbers are staggering. Airport officials expect to see 4.7 million travelers pass through its terminals from now through January 7 — a 2% increase from last year. On its busiest day, more than 265,000 travelers are expected.

To prevent a repeat of this Thanksgiving travel gridlock that left drivers stuck in bumper-to-bumper traffic and fearful of missing their flights, DFW is taking proactive measures. Temporary barriers and signage will redirect traffic in congested areas, particularly around Terminals B and C. Officers will also be stationed at key intersections to keep traffic flowing smoothly.

At Dallas Love Field, the TSA is rolling out new operating hours to accommodate the surge in holiday travelers. From now until January 4, TSA checkpoints will open at 3:30 a.m. to assist passengers with early-morning flights. The earlier start time is aimed at reducing wait times and ensuring passengers make it to their flights on time.

With increased passenger volumes at airports across the country, the TSA is urging travelers to pack smart and be prepared for enhanced security measures. Lisa Farbstein, a TSA spokesperson, shared an important reminder for those carrying gifts.

"For the holidays, people are going to be traveling with food and gifts. So if you're traveling with a gift, our number one advice is to please don't wrap the gift. We strongly recommend that you use a gift bag so that if the gift item triggers an alarm, the TSA officer can go in, push the paper aside, and see what the item is, and screen that item," Farbstein said.

Travelers are also reminded to check the TSA’s guidelines on prohibited items and to arrive early at the airport to allow ample time for security screening.

Click here for a travel checklist on the TSA website

The busy holiday travel season is not limited to Texas airports. Across the country, airports are preparing for record-breaking crowds. The TSA’s projection of 40 million travelers underscores the scope of the influx, with airports nationwide experiencing longer wait times at security checkpoints.

For those planning to travel during this peak season, experts recommend arriving at the airport at least two hours before domestic flights and three hours before international flights. Packing smartly and being prepared for traffic around major airports like DFW can save travelers from unnecessary stress.

As airports and security officials work to streamline operations, patience and preparation remain key for travelers navigating the busiest holiday travel period of the year.