North Texas 12-Year-Old Hosts Free Book Fair

A 12-year-old is considering his quest to make the world a better place.

Orion Jean has organized massive food drives, collected 500,000 books for students in North Texas and at just recently was named Time Magazine's Kid of the Year.

TIME's Kid of the Year is... Orion Jean! 🎉



Orion spoke with actor and humanitarian Angelina Jolie over Zoom from his home, in Fort Worth, Texas.

He's continuing his Race to Kindness campaign Saturday, May 20 at the T.R. Hoover Community Development Center on Bexar Street in Dallas. It's happening Saturday from 10am to 1pm where books for all ages and educators will be distributed for free.

Event attendees will also walk away with swag bags and free fruits and vegetables.

The event is in partnership with Thriftbooks, the Dallas Mavericks and the State Fair of Texas.