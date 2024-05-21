Mesquite

North Texas soldier found murdered near Kentucky Army base

Katia Duenas-Aguilar, 23, started her active-duty Army career in 2018

By Allie Spillyards

NBC Universal, Inc.

From Fort Campbell, Kentucky, on Tuesday came grim news.

Both Army and local police are investigating the death of 101st airborne soldier Katia Duenas-Aguilar as a homicide. The 23-year-old private first class was from Mesquite.

"My heart just dropped to the floor,” said Hector Montez.

Montez was stationed alongside Duenes-Aguilar on the Kentucky-Tennessee line for two years. As a fellow Texan, he said she took him under her wing.  

“She was always very positive and very outgoing. She was, you know, you can ask anybody; she was always the life of the section,” he said.

Tuesday, the Army released a statement saying in part, “We are stunned by the death of Pfc. Duenas-Aguilar. In the meantime, we will continue cooperating with Army and local investigative authorities on this matter.”

It went on to say that Duenas-Aguilar began her active-duty Army career as an Information Technology Specialist in 2018. She went on to receive several awards and commendations.

It was Friday that police in Clarksville, Tennessee, say they found Duenes-Aguilar’s body in a home off base after someone placed a call for an ambulance around 8:30 p.m.

"I can't even put into words how I feel because it's still surreal to me. I just can't comprehend it, and I can't comprehend why it would happen to such a good person,” said Montez.

Police haven't released any other details, including information about a suspect. But they are asking for information that could lead to an arrest.

The Army has not said whether other soldiers are suspected in the case but has said the Army Criminal Investigations Division is involved.

MesquiteNorth TexasKentucky
