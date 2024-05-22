A Texas Amber Alert has been issued for two children who were last seen on Tuesday night, officials said.

According to the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office, officials are searching for Aiydann Ribera who is described as a 4-year-old Hispanic male who is 3'0", weighs 34 pounds, and has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon orange shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Officials said they are also searching for Angel Ribera, a 5-year-old Hispanic, who 3’5”, weighs 45 pounds, and has black hair and black eyes. He was last seen wearing a neon yellow shirt, black shorts, and black shoes.

Both boys were last seen at 9 p.m. on Tuesday, May 21, in the 120 block of East 5th Street in Yorktown, Texas, officials said.

According to the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office, police are searching for 24-year-old Julian Ribera in connection with their abduction. Officials said Ribera is described as a Hispanic male who is 5’11”, weighs 175 pounds, and has brown hair and black eyes. Ribera was last seen in San Antonio wearing unknown clothing.

Officials said Ribera is driving a black 2007 Chevrolet Tahoe bearing Texas license plate number FVK0342.

According to law enforcement officials, the children are believed to be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is asked to call the DeWitt County Sheriff's Office at 361-275-5734.