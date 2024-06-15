Arlington

Man ejected, killed after fleeing hit-and-run crash in Arlington

Police say they found alcohol containers inside the driver's vehicle following the crash

By De'Anthony Taylor

A driver was ejected from a vehicle and killed after officers said he fled another car wreck he had caused in Arlington minutes before and crashed into a bus.

The deadly crash happened on Friday, June 14, in the 1200 block of W. Division Street.

Just before 7 p.m., Arlington Police responded to the scene after reports of a crash involving a 2016 Chevrolet Cruze CZT and a Ford bus.

According to police, witnesses reported seeing the driver of the Cruze, an adult man, speeding westbound along Division Street and running a red light at the intersection with N. Davis Drive.

The man was allegedly swerving and eventually crossed into the eastbound lanes of Division Street, where he slammed into the bus.

Authorities said the driver of the sedan was not wearing a seatbelt and was ejected from the car when the crash occurred. The man was pronounced dead at the scene, and investigators said they were not able to identify him.

During the investigation, Arlington Police said they learned the Cruze was actually involved in another wreck that happened minutes before in the 600 block of W. Division Street.

A woman driving a Ford F-150 pickup truck said she stopped at a stoplight at the intersection of Division and Cooper Streets when the driver of the Cruze rear-ended her. They both pulled over to exchange information, but as they began talking, she became concerned that the man may have been intoxicated. She informed him that she was calling the police.

At that point, the Cruze driver returned to his car and fled. The woman tried to follow him and pulled up at the other crash site, police said.

The driver of the Ford bus was taken to a local hospital by paramedics. He is expected to survive.

Arlington Police confirmed that officers found alcohol containers inside the Cruze.

The deceased driver's name will be revealed once he has been identified by the Tarrant County Medical Examiner's Office and his next of kin have been notified.

