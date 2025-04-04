Major crashes cause early-morning traffic delays in Carrollton, Fort Worth

Two major crashes caused delays for North Texas drivers on Friday morning.

At about 4:30 a.m. in Carrollton, Interstate 35E was completely shut down at the Belt Line Road exit due to an 18-wheeler crash.

According to the Carrollton Police Department, the truck appears to have spun out and was abandoned.

Police said diesel fuel spilled across the highway, and HAZMAT crews were called to assist with the cleanup effort.

Carrollton police said the highway was reopened at about 9:30 a.m. Friday.

A three-vehicle crash along eastbound Loop 820 at Marine Creek Parkway caused backups for drivers in Fort Worth.

The Fort Worth police and fire departments and MedStar were called to the crash.

The crash along 820 at Marine Creek has also been cleared.