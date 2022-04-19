DallasNews.com

Nonprofit Raises Millions for New Deck Park Over I-35E in Oak Cliff

Southern Gateway Park is currently being built over the highway near the Dallas Zoo in southern Dallas

By Everton Bailey Jr. - The Dallas Morning News

HKS Inc./Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation

The nonprofit group behind a new 5-acre southern Dallas park being built over Interstate 35E says they’ve raised about 75% of the $82 million needed for the first phase of the project.

Southern Gateway Park is currently being built over the highway near the Dallas Zoo between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues and has a planned opening of 2024. About half the park will be built, from Ewing Avenue to Lancaster Avenue, during the first phase. It’s expected to cost $90 million for the second half that would continue along the highway toward Marsalis Avenue.

A news conference is planned Tuesday at Dallas City Hall where the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation will announce its latest round of private donations.

