Nonprofit Raises Millions for New Deck Park Over I-35E in Oak Cliff

The nonprofit group behind a new 5-acre southern Dallas park being built over Interstate 35E says they’ve raised about 75% of the $82 million needed for the first phase of the project.

Southern Gateway Park is currently being built over the highway near the Dallas Zoo between Ewing and Marsalis Avenues and has a planned opening of 2024. About half the park will be built, from Ewing Avenue to Lancaster Avenue, during the first phase. It’s expected to cost $90 million for the second half that would continue along the highway toward Marsalis Avenue.

A news conference is planned Tuesday at Dallas City Hall where the Southern Gateway Public Green Foundation will announce its latest round of private donations.

