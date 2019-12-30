New Year's Eve

New Year’s Eve Preps Underway in North Texas

By Candace Sweat

NBC 5 News

Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, preparations are underway for epic New Year’s Eve celebrations to ring in 2020.

Everything is in place -- and ready for people to go out and have a good time.

The good thing is, whatever you're looking for, this year you have options.

Local

The latest news from around North Texas.

Dallas 37 mins ago

3-Week-Old Found Dead Inside Cooler in Dallas Motel Room

Cowboys 2 hours ago

With Garrett in Limbo, Cowboys Facing Roster Choices as Well

The countdown is on at Texas Live! in Arlington.

“Basically, we’ve been prepping since January 1 of last year to get this one rolling and going for 2020,” said Texas Live! spokeswoman Autumn Reo.

Reo said she expected this time around to be better than the last.

“Last year’s event was about 4,000 or 5,000 or so, and we expect even more because thankfully we’ve been able to be out in the last year and half and people have learned what Texas Live! is,” she said.

Tents are in place, the venue has been prepped and a custom-made ball is ready for its shining moment.

In Dallas, Reunion Tower’s fireworks are in place. And at Dallas City Hall, the sound stage is being set for Party on the Plaza, the first free city-hosted event in several years.

With so many options for official events, law enforcement said they hoped there was minimal celebratory gunfire, which could cost offenders $10,000 and 10 years in jail.

NBC 5 and Nexstar Media Group's “Lone Star NYE Live,” featuring the Reunion Tower fireworks and musical guests will air Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST.

This article tagged under:

New Year's EveReunion TowerLone Star NYE LiveTexas Live
Local Health Connection Wake Up to Something Good Carter In The Classroom Excellent Educator Texas Connects Us Texas News U.S. & World Weather Weather Connection Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations Sports Connection Video Traffic Entertainment COZI TV About NBC 5 Community
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Our Apps Newsletters TV Schedule
Contact Us