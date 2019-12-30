New Year’s Eve Preps Underway in North Texas

Throughout Dallas-Fort Worth, preparations are underway for epic New Year’s Eve celebrations to ring in 2020.

Everything is in place -- and ready for people to go out and have a good time.

The good thing is, whatever you're looking for, this year you have options.

The countdown is on at Texas Live! in Arlington.

“Basically, we’ve been prepping since January 1 of last year to get this one rolling and going for 2020,” said Texas Live! spokeswoman Autumn Reo.

Reo said she expected this time around to be better than the last.

“Last year’s event was about 4,000 or 5,000 or so, and we expect even more because thankfully we’ve been able to be out in the last year and half and people have learned what Texas Live! is,” she said.

Tents are in place, the venue has been prepped and a custom-made ball is ready for its shining moment.

In Dallas, Reunion Tower’s fireworks are in place. And at Dallas City Hall, the sound stage is being set for Party on the Plaza, the first free city-hosted event in several years.

With so many options for official events, law enforcement said they hoped there was minimal celebratory gunfire, which could cost offenders $10,000 and 10 years in jail.

NBC 5 and Nexstar Media Group's “Lone Star NYE Live,” featuring the Reunion Tower fireworks and musical guests will air Tuesday, Dec. 31, 2019 from 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. CST.